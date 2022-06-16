ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 - Developer Overview: Seasonal Content Vision Video

IGN
 4 days ago

Join members of the development team for a deep dive...

www.ign.com

IGN

Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Squid are a passive mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in Ocean biomes and are fairly simple to spot because of their shape. In this Minecraft guide, we'll tell you everything you'll need to know about Squids with information on where they spawn, what they drop, and quick tips and facts.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elder Guardian

Elder Guardians are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in bodies of water. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Elder Guardian with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Elder Guardians? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jade the Vampire Hunter Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Jade the Vampire Hunter, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you will receive for beating her.
RECIPES
#Overwatch 2#Xbox One#Playstation 4#Video Game
IGN

South Vern Quest Guide(11-20)

South Vern has a lengthy questline with a total of 38 quests, taking you across two new zones. Here's our guide on quests 11-20, starting with In Search of Avele and ending with Guide's Mission. You can find the other pages, including the first ten, linked below:. All South Vern...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve's New Patent Potentially Shows Off Rumored VR Headset

A new patent that was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office by the Valve Corporation reveals an abstract and blueprints of a rumored new virtual reality headset that is similar to the Meta Quest and Quest 2. The patent was submitted in December of 2021 and was...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Suttungr's Outriders

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Suttungr's Outriders, including what they are, where they are located, and strategies for dealing with them. Suttungr's Outriders are a unique type of enemy found only in Svartalfheim. There are five of these outriders. You must discover their locations by exploring Svartalfheim, or by gaining clues to their whereabouts in order to unlock their locations on your map. Defeating all five Suttungr's Outriders will reward you with the Jotun Mantle Armor Set, which allows you to enter a part of Svartalfheim that is otherwise inaccessible.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every Square Enix Game in Development

In 2003 two of Japan’s most prolific video game publishers, Square and Enix, joined forces, bringing classic RPG series Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest under the same roof. Nearly two decades later, those franchises remain two pillars of Square Enix — pillars on which it has built a diverse, ever-expanding portfolio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Beginner's Guide: Basics and Features

The Quarry is an interactive survival horror from Supermassive Games that was released on June 10, 2022, on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This Beginner's Guide covers the basic mechanics of The Quarry, including the death rewind system, the different choices and decisions that your character can make throughout their journey, the binge-worthy movie modes available, and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get Optic Glass

There are a number of materials to collect on Fortuna III within The Cycle: Frontier. One of those is Optic Glass, but it can be tricky to find due to their limited spawn locations. The page below details where to find Optic Glass, and what it can be used for.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Magma Cube

Magma Cubes are a hostile mob in Minecraft. They only spawn in a specific biome. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Magma Cubes with information on spawn, quick tips and facts, and their loot. Looking for something specific about Magma Cubes? Click the links...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Banner Schedule: Next Genshin Impact Banners

This Genshin Impact Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact banner schedule for past, current, and next Genshin Impact banners. A big part of Genshin Impact is the Wish system. Most of the game’s playable characters and best weapons are found here, with regularly refreshed “banners” introducing new characters and boosting the appearance rates of others.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS5: Sony Releases New Share Factory Feature - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Sony is making it easier to your gameplay captures into memes on PS5 (sorry PS4 owners!), Xbox gamers will have a ton of new demos coming this week, and a world-class harpist beats Margit the Fell Omen with...a harp. Like a real one, not a magic harp in the game. What crazy controller do you want to see someone beat Elden Ring with? Let us know in the comments! Personally, we'd love to see someone take on Radahn with the Steel Battalion controller from that Xbox game from 20 years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

UK Daily Deals: This PS5 SSD Has Seen Its Best Discount Ever

We've got a big period of deals and discounts coming up this summer, with Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12-13 this year. This means this is a great chance to sign up for a free 30-day free trial, covering you for any early deals and the entire shopping event taking place next month.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Sinmara's Chosen

This page of IGN's Dawn of Ragnarok DLC Guide provides details for Sinmara's Chosen, including what they are, where they are located, and their combat capabilities. There are three Sinmara's Chosen in Dawn of Ragnarok. They are Muspel Warrior mini-bosses that roam the roads throughout Svartalfheim. Their mission is to seek out Havi and defeat him. They are very similar to the Zealots in the base game. When you get close to one, you will hear the same warning horn as the Zealots. Unlike Zealots, each one possesses a special ability that makes them more challenging. Also, as Muspels, they are immune to fire, so fiery weapon perks and abilities have no effect on them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Iron Harvest - World Map Update Trailer

Iron Harvest is getting a slew of updates including a new World Map Mode, including three unique world maps. These maps will come with over 40 new missions, and best of all, it's out now!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

South Vern Chaos Line Dungeon

Once you’ve finished the main quest for South Vern, you’ll find Lost Ark’s Chaos Line Dungeon waiting for you as an extra challenge. Twice a week, you can earn some extra honing materials by completing this optional challenge- here’s how to complete the Chaos Line Dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Key Locations Guide

In The Cycle: Frontier, there are a number of doors in certain buildings that are locked off unless you have the specific keycard required. These keycards can be found dotted all over the map, so check out the guide below to ensure you know where they can be used. Looking...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Slay Moonbane

Learn how to slay Moonbane in Naraka: Bladepoint for a chance at some rare cosmetic items. The giant dragon is one of the most elusive PvE bosses you can encounter, though, so you need plenty of patience if you’re aiming for all the Moonbane treasures. What Is Moonbane?. Moonbane...
VIDEO GAMES

