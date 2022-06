Rising interest rates and a sharp decline on Wall Street has raised fears about the economy. But Wisconsin’s job market remained strong in May. According to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the number of Wisconsinites who are working hit a historic high of 3.06 million in May. The unemployment rate for the month was 2.9 percent, up slightly from April. New claims for unemployment insurance benefits also neared record lows.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO