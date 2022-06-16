25th Annual Make a Wish Truck Convoy this Past Saturday

A downtown Wausau restaurant will close after this month, according to a Facebook post. Hi Restaurant, 102 Jefferson St., serves Chinese cuisine and Japanese sushi, opening in 2019. One of the restaurant owners “is having some health issues and needs a long time to recover and rest after her surgery,” the post reads. “After discussing with her family, they have decided to temporarily close the business.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A man suspected of leading officers on a chase from Clark County to Chippewa County has been taken into custody. The man, who was not identified by the Chippewa Falls Police Department, fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot before being taken into custody.
For many years, one of the stiffest competitions at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was who could bring the biggest weed to the show! It’s Back!. U.W. Madison Extension Crops and Soils Educator Richard Halopka says at the Education Station, “We are going to focus on the theme; traditional agriculture and the highlights of the new technology.”
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A woman is hurt after a crash this morning in Eau Claire. The police department says a white Chevy Equinox was heading east on Brackett Avenue when it ran a red light. It was hit by a black Chevy Cruze driving North on Hastings...
A single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three additional passengers was headed north on Hwy. 49 at County Hwy. I near Fremont and lost control in a left-hand curve. The vehicle rolled and came to rest at a line of trees on Hwy. I.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northwoods Blues Festival kicked off its two-day event at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls. The line-up includes the Bob’s of Blues and Mike Zito and Friends Blues Jam. The Northwoods Blues Festival has been entertaining music fans since 2012. Bands started playing at 3:30...
A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents. Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.
Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash Sunday morning on the east side of Eau Claire. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Brackett Avenue and South Hastings Way in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said a driver in a white SUV...
A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
LOYAL – Northside Elevator will construct a new $20 million agronomy facility in Stanley. “Our business is entering its 75th year,” says Northside Elevator President, Ted Brussow, “and although this physical expansion is brick and mortar, the true heart of our business has always been customer service.”
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A West Salem teen has died following a watercraft accident on the Mississippi River on Tuesday. A letter to parents from the West Salem School District identified the teen as Marley Tauscher, who had just finished her freshman year at West Salem High School. According to the letter, Tauscher was on the cross-country and soccer teams at the school.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead, and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Dunn County Saturday. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 18 at around 12:42 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 94 eastbound, near milepost 32 in Dunn County near Knapp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Brandon Colligan’s body was found near his home in Royalton. The sheriff’s office says no further information is...
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he’s accused of stealing a boat from a private dock and driving away. Investigators said around noon a man arrived by canoe at a private dock near Birch Street and stole a boat. The owner was able to take photos of the suspect. The owner said the suspect drove the boat toward Mosinee. Law enforcement found the boat in the water at Half Moon Lake unoccupied.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Wausau woman charged with neglect in her grandmother’s death is free on a $25,000 signature bond. Court documents state Kandise Sheahen had been the woman’s health care power of attorney. The woman died on Jan. 8. Investigators said EMS had been called...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County. Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek, Wis. is facing a charge of theft-business setting(>$2500-$5000). According to a criminal complaint, Stanton had contracted with a Chippewa County resident and then never completed...
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on Hwy. 51 in Arbor Vitae and a driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested at the scene, police said. The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near Hwy. 70 East, prompting officials to shut down the highway for more than six hours.
