Olivia Munn has shared an update about her postpartum body and how she “only has love for it”, six months after giving birth to her and comedian John Mulaney’s son.Munn, 41, has shared her journey as a new mother on social media since the couple welcomed their first child, Malcolm Hiep, on 24 November.In her most recent post, which showed her holding Malcolm and swaying back and forth, Munn wrote: “My body hasn’t snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.”Friends and fans of the Violet actor were quick to reassure Munn that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO