Doris Burke: 'Jayson Tatum's inexperience in the Finals has hampered Boston against the Warriors'

By Jasper Jones
 4 days ago

With the Celtics facing elimination tonight in Boston, much will be expected out of Jayson Tatum to bring the series back to San Francisco for a Game 7.

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke has always been high on the star forward, however, she thinks that Tatum's inexperience on the biggest stage, along with his complaining towards the refs has hampered Boston's efforts against the Warriors.

Burke called into The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday to talk about what she expects to see in Game 6. During that conversation, the longtime NBA broadcaster brought up how Tatum's limited experience in the NBA Finals, compared to Steph Curry, has limited the Celtics' ability to get past a well-tested Warriors squad.

"There is ten years difference and six Finals difference between Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry," Burke told Eisen. "For Jayson, two things are in play the deeper this wears on, obviously inexperience but also then fatigue I think contributing to some of his turnovers."

Tatum is certainly not the only Celtic with turnover woes. In Game 5, Boston coughed the ball up 18 times compared to six turnovers from Golden State in a 104-94 loss.

Burke goes on to add that Tatum and the rest of the Celtics' reactions to missed calls from the refs have left Boston vulnerable in transition against a Warriors squad who makes their bread and butter in the fast break.

"I actually talked to Jayson Tatum's mom, his trainer Drew Hanlan, I've said your son is incredibly talented, listen there is frustration because I don't think he nesscearliy gets a lot of calls but every time you throw your hands up in the air, for that second and a half that your hands are in the air, Golden State is sprinting in the other direction getting 5 on 4 and 4 on 3's. Listen, they're human, all of us are human, they're reacting to you showing them up. Maybe in round one, two and three you can over with that but not against this Golden State Warriors team who is so dangerous in transition."

Despite Tatum's struggles holding onto the ball, he's still been getting it done on offense.

"We talk about Boston's defense but Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are influencing their ability to win games with what they're defensively. To see Andrew Wiggins get down in a stance, contest, and contain and pressure Jayson Tatum into some of these turnovers, this is something else to watch."

Although she's admitted to predicting every game of these Finals wrong, Burke expects a great response from Boston Thursday night, thus picking them to push the series to a seventh game.

"I'm going to pick the Boston Celtics because why not go out on a limb after talking about being wrong. I do expect Jayson Tatum to sustain the level that he performed at in terms of his scoring because I just think he's that good. I think they'll do a better job at continuing to be patient and move the basketball. I'm not saying they're not going to turn it over, it's who the Celtics are, but I do think they're going to be a little more consistent, play with a level of offensive force, get the pieces moving. At their best, the Boston Celtics are a multi-drive and kick, keep moving it, change sides of the floor offense. It's gonna bog down at times but I think they'll be able to sustain it and I think they win."

ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Partied With Stephen Curry And Draymond Green And Got A Picture With The NBA Trophy After Saying He Was Steph’s Cousin

The Golden State Warriors had every reason to party earlier this week after they clinched their 4th championship with their current core. They took an early lead against the Celtics in Game 6 and never relinquished it, riding another huge Steph Curry performance to clinch the title in Boston. The scenes were quite emotional afterward, with the team celebrating on the court with their families and then carrying on the celebration after getting the trophies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

This full-circle moment between Warriors’ Gary Payton II, HOF father will bring tears to your eyes

Every single young kid who plays basketball has that dream of one day playing in the NBA. For Gary Payton II, it always seemed a little bit more realistic since his father is a Hall of Famer. After years of moving around to different teams in the league, Payton finally found a home with the […] The post This full-circle moment between Warriors’ Gary Payton II, HOF father will bring tears to your eyes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Payton Sr. crashes Wiggs' interview to praise 'great D' after win

When one of the greatest defenders in NBA history speaks, you listen. After the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics on Thursday and won their fourth title in eight years, Andrew Wiggins joined the crew of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Live: Finals Edition” to talk about his outstanding performance throughout the postseason run that earned him the first ring of his career.
NBA
