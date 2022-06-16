Doris Burke: 'Jayson Tatum's inexperience in the Finals has hampered Boston against the Warriors'

With the Celtics facing elimination tonight in Boston, much will be expected out of Jayson Tatum to bring the series back to San Francisco for a Game 7.

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke has always been high on the star forward, however, she thinks that Tatum's inexperience on the biggest stage, along with his complaining towards the refs has hampered Boston's efforts against the Warriors.

Burke called into The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday to talk about what she expects to see in Game 6. During that conversation, the longtime NBA broadcaster brought up how Tatum's limited experience in the NBA Finals, compared to Steph Curry, has limited the Celtics' ability to get past a well-tested Warriors squad.

"There is ten years difference and six Finals difference between Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry," Burke told Eisen. "For Jayson, two things are in play the deeper this wears on, obviously inexperience but also then fatigue I think contributing to some of his turnovers."

Tatum is certainly not the only Celtic with turnover woes. In Game 5, Boston coughed the ball up 18 times compared to six turnovers from Golden State in a 104-94 loss.

Burke goes on to add that Tatum and the rest of the Celtics' reactions to missed calls from the refs have left Boston vulnerable in transition against a Warriors squad who makes their bread and butter in the fast break.

"I actually talked to Jayson Tatum's mom, his trainer Drew Hanlan, I've said your son is incredibly talented, listen there is frustration because I don't think he nesscearliy gets a lot of calls but every time you throw your hands up in the air, for that second and a half that your hands are in the air, Golden State is sprinting in the other direction getting 5 on 4 and 4 on 3's. Listen, they're human, all of us are human, they're reacting to you showing them up. Maybe in round one, two and three you can over with that but not against this Golden State Warriors team who is so dangerous in transition."

Despite Tatum's struggles holding onto the ball, he's still been getting it done on offense.

"We talk about Boston's defense but Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are influencing their ability to win games with what they're defensively. To see Andrew Wiggins get down in a stance, contest, and contain and pressure Jayson Tatum into some of these turnovers, this is something else to watch."

Although she's admitted to predicting every game of these Finals wrong, Burke expects a great response from Boston Thursday night, thus picking them to push the series to a seventh game.

"I'm going to pick the Boston Celtics because why not go out on a limb after talking about being wrong. I do expect Jayson Tatum to sustain the level that he performed at in terms of his scoring because I just think he's that good. I think they'll do a better job at continuing to be patient and move the basketball. I'm not saying they're not going to turn it over, it's who the Celtics are, but I do think they're going to be a little more consistent, play with a level of offensive force, get the pieces moving. At their best, the Boston Celtics are a multi-drive and kick, keep moving it, change sides of the floor offense. It's gonna bog down at times but I think they'll be able to sustain it and I think they win."

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

