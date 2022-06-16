‘Westworld’: HBO Unveils The Full Trailer For Season 4 — Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED, 11:20 AM: HBO has dropped the official trailer for Season 4 of Westworld , giving us a much fuller picture of the upcoming season, following release of the teaser trailer last month. The trailer opens with new character Christina, played by Evan Rachel Wood, following the death of her original character Dolores last season. The trailer also features other main players, including Ed Harris’ Man In Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, along with others, and way too many flies. Check out the new trailer above and the original teaser below.

PREVIOUS, May 9: Released first as an Easter egg for rabid Westworld fans, HBO made it official and opened up the Season 4 for everyone.

Everything seems to look calm and inviting in the sci-fi epic — until the Man in Black shows up. Watch it above.

The drama is returning for its eight-episode fourth season on June 26. Evan Rachel Wood will be back, along with Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Aaron Paul.

Last year, co-creator Lisa Joy — who made her feature directorial debut Reminiscence in 2021 — told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast that in season 4 “you’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.” She was also asked for one word to describe the new season; it was “inversion.”

Season 3 ended with Newton’s Maeve and Paul’s Caleb defeating Serac (Vincent Cassel) while Harris’ Man in Black appeared to been killed by his robotic alter-ego, controlled by Thompson’s Chalores (an amalgam of the characters Charlotte Hale and Dolores).

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies are Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.