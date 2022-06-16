Wilsonville Rotary brings back event for prison mothers and their kids

Through A Child's Eyes event returns in a more limited format at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Through A Child's Eyes (TACE) event — where Coffee Creek Correctional Facility mothers spend a day doing activities with their kids — is returning this year under COVID-19 protocols.

At this year's festivities, the adults in custody at the women's prison in Wilsonville will take their kids shopping for school supplies onsite, sit with them as they get a haircut from a fellow AIC and then hang out afterward. Manicures also will be provided at the event. The Rotary is seeking volunteers to help out this year. For more information, email Kyle Bunch at kyle.bunch@goosehead.com. The event will be held 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13-14.

The event normally includes around 800 people and features games and activities in the prison yard, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and was altered this year with COVID-19 in mind. Coffee Creek experienced a number of COVID-19 outbreaks and also took in AICs from other facilities to quarantine there.

"They (the Oregon Department of Corrections) still don't want that large of a group congregating at once. We've been working with them over the last year to say, 'What can we do? How can we do it? How many volunteers can visit? What are some places where we can congregate somewhat larger groups easily?'" Bunch said.

Bunch noted that Coffee Creek mothers have had an even more challenging time maintaining the bond with their kids due to the pandemic and visitation restrictions. He added that the Rotary is considering putting on other smaller events at the prison later this year.

"The goal of TACE from the beginning has been to enhance the relationships with moms and kids while (the moms) are incarcerated, and any opportunity we can get to do that is huge," Bunch said.