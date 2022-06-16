Behind the Song Lyrics of “We Found Love” by Rihanna

“We Found Love,” is the sonic equivalent of comfort food. It’s warm, uncomplicated, and a staple in almost every household.

The song, released in the fall of 2011, was written and produced by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris with Rihanna singing on the track. “We Found Love” quickly became an international success as its chorus and upbeat electro-house sound endeared the song to millions.

Despite being known for its relatively simple lyrics, is there a deeper meaning behind the song lyrics? Let’s find out.

The meaning behind the song lyrics

The lyric, We found love in a hopeless place, repeats itself an impressive 16 times in “We Found Love.” The repetition of this lyric adds an increasing emphasis on possibility, which is matched by Rihanna’s airy vocals. The meaning essentially equates to a romantic success story and one that’s ambiguous enough to be relatable or desirable to any listener. We found love in a hopeless place.

Each verse builds out the rest of the scene as Rihanna reveals that her lover is also physically present.

Yellow diamonds in the light

Now we’re standing side by side

As your shadow crosses mine

What it takes to come alive

.

So, is there a deeper meaning to “We Found Love”? Perhaps not, and perhaps that is the beauty in it.

Wild Success

To (continue) to put it simply, “We Found Love” was an absolute monster release. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 non-consecutive weeks, surpassing Rihanna’s commercial success with “Umbrella,” and charted in 25 other countries.

The music video for the song also saw widespread success. The video, directed by Melina Matsoukas, won a Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video as well as a VMA for Video of the Year. Despite its success, however, the “We Found Love” music video was deemed controversial by some activist groups for its portrayal of drug usage.

Check out the music video for "We Found Love" below, and let us know what you think of the track.

Photo by Randy Brooks/AFP via Getty Images