Gunman, 15, charged with murder in shooting of teen at Bronx deli

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 15-year-old gunman who stalked another teenager into a Bronx deli and fatally shot him last month was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter on Wednesday, police said.

The arrest stems from a killing on the night of May 10, when police responded to a 911 call of shots fired outside Big Sal Deli Grocery at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section.

Jason Perez, 17, was found outside the deli with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The scene outside of Big Sal Deli Grocery on Ogden Avenue on May 10. Photo credit Citizen App

Perez, who lived around the corner from the deli, was walking as seven young men were following him, according to a video of the shooting viewed by the Daily News . The young victim reportedly passed a member of the group, went into the deli and came right out, seemingly suspicious that something was up.

Perez got into a fight with a young man on a scooter, and a second member of the group pulled out a gun and shot four rounds, according to the report.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name due to his age. Police are said to have identified him through surveillance footage.

The teen suspect was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.