COAL CITY—Rosemary (St. Ange) McDaniel, 87, of Coal City, passed away Tuesday June 14, 2022 at Heritage Woods of Dwight. Born Sept. 20, 1934 in Joliet, Rosemary Eleanor was a daughter of John and Caroline (Aherns) Olivo. She was raised in Joliet and graduated from Providence High School. Rosemary worked for many years at the Coal City Pharmacy before gaining employment with Dr. Lee in Coal City. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and babysitting the grandchildren, but most of all loved spending time with family.

