La Porte, TX

Police searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting in La Porte

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gD2WATz00 La Porte police are asking for the public's help in locating the gunman responsible for a deadly road rage shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday between 4 and 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SH-146 between Baytown and Barbours Cut Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck when he was shot during some kind of confrontation.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

La Porte PD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Dutch Lane at 281-842-3141.

IN THIS ARTICLE
