Farmers are no stranger to technology. We have giant tractors gaining automation, automatic feeders in the barn, and greater yields in the fields. Over the years, farmers have adopted more and more technology but there are some people that still think farming is a low-tech, old-fashioned job that keeps farmers living in the past. This idea Cargill Vice President of Animal Nutrition and Health Ruth Kimmelshue says this is a misconception many farmers are dealing with.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO