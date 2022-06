The Maryland State Highway Administration has said that repairs to fix the sinkhole caused by a failed corrugated drainage pipe in the right lane of I-270 southbound prior to Exit 9 I-370 in Montgomery County could take weeks, according to a report by WJLA. Currently MDOT is assessing the extent of the damage and advising drivers to use MD 355 (Frederick Road) as an alternate route.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO