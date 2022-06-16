ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

China ‘extraterrestrial’ signal may just be humans, researcher says

By Eric Henrikson
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCejf_0gD2QRSM00

CHINA (KXAN) – Earlier this week, Chinese state media reported that the nation’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) detected a signal from a possible “extraterrestrial civilization” . Now researchers are questioning those findings.

In an interview with the science and technology website Futurism, Dan Werthimer, with the University of California, Berkeley said that he believes the signals they detected were not from aliens, but actually from Earth . Werthimer is a SETI researcher (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) and a co-author on the paper that reported the discovery.

In the interview, Werthimer said that when looking at weak radio signals from outer space, the signal can be overwhelmed by “radio pollution on Earth.” This includes television, cell phone and signals sent by Earth’s satellites. He said that “even though the [FAST] telescope is pretty far from most big cities” it can still pick up transmissions from other places on the planet.

Werthimer says that inexperience likely led to the alien civilization conclusion. The signal was detected during the first alien-hunting missions undertaken by FAST between November 2020 and September 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: China detects possible ‘extraterrestrial civilizations,’ state media reports

In the paper published by researchers from Bejing Normal University, the team said that the signal just being interference was “very high.”

The signal was originally detected in the direction of several habitable planets in the Kepler-438 zone. These planets orbit a red dwarf star and around 473 light years from Earth. Kepler-438b, one of the planets in that solar system, is considered one of the most “Earth-like” ever discovered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Researchers hope fireflies will aid robot communication

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Researchers from the University of Colorado are studying the Great Smoky Mountains’ synchronous fireflies to determine whether understanding the way they communicate could help with developing robot communication. The fireflies “need to solve complex problems while communicating in large groups, which is something computers need to do,” Orit Peleg, a computer […]
BOULDER, CO
WNCT

See how many dinosaur fossils are in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called […]
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Science And Technology#Solar System#Planet#Chinese#Seti#Bejing Normal University
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
WNCT

Havelock man arrested, charged with murder

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday in a shooting that killed another man. Havelock police arrested Sanna Sanneh, 22, of Havelock. He was charged in the shooting death of Tyrone Cozart, 22. He was placed in the Craven County Jail. Investigators said police responded to the […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Caught: Concord man escapes courthouse ahead of drug sentencing

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who escaped from a courthouse ahead of his sentencing has been arrested, the Concord Police Department said Monday. Jeremy Franklin had pled guilty and was in court for a drug trafficking sentencing last Wednesday. Franklin attempted to flee ahead of his appearance and successfully escaped, the police […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
WNCT

Police: 18-year-old threatens to ‘shoot up’ Upstate city hall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall. The Spartanburg Police Department charged Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911. Officers said they responded to the city hall around noon after Spartanburg County Communications received a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WNCT

Hyde County crews battle 500-acre fire

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews were battling a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County Sunday evening. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county. The fire is not near any structures. North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Indiana school drops Native American pre-game ritual, keeps Indian mascot

ANDERSON, Ind. (WXIN) — A controversial tradition at one Indiana high school’s basketball games has come to an end after complaints that it mocked Native American culture. On Tuesday, district board members voted unanimously to drop Anderson High School’s pre-game ritual in which students dress up as Native American chiefs and maidens to perform a pipe ceremony.
ANDERSON, IN
WNCT

1 dead after tree falls on vehicle at Biltmore Estate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An adult died after a tree fell and hit a vehicle Friday afternoon at Biltmore Estate, Biltmore Estate officials said. According to officials, during a weather event with strong winds, a tree fell across a road at the estate entrance and hit a guest vehicle. Three adults and one child were […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Paralyzed woman dies in Phenix City house fire

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Over a dozen fire trucks and law enforcement from multiple agencies in the Phenix City area responded to a house fire that claimed the life of a female. The home caught fire right off of Hwy. 165 resulting in a stand still in both directions for nearly two hours. A […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WNCT

Wood Ducks host Mudcats, fireworks from WNCT on Friday

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series split (3-3) against the Lynchburg Hillcats and will be starting a six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats (34-29), the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, starting Tuesday. Tuesday, June 21: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pmWednesday, June 22: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy