Buffalo, NY

Two 15-Year-Olds Pleads Guilty to Breaking Into Home, Stealing Car

By Press Release
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that...

spectrumlocalnews.com

BPD commissioner expresses frustration after suspect allegedly jumps on patrol car, fires at officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police commissioner is expressing frustration over the trend in recent crimes, saying it's something he has never experienced in his career. Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia held a news conference on Sunday to address an incident in which police say a suspect jumped onto a patrol car and fired at officers after he allegedly shot and killed another man.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Resident Allegedly Caught Red Handed Following Weekend Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 20-year-old Jamestown resident was allegedly caught red handed with several liquor bottles stolen from a westside business over the weekend. The Jamestown Police Department, along with Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies, responded to the reported burglary in progress just after midnight on Sunday. Following an investigation,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested after domestic disturbance

On June 14, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Michael Jones, 39 of Lockport, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D Felony), Criminal Mischief 4th degree and Harassment 2nd. On June 14, 2022, Troopers responded to a 911 report of a possible domestic on Rhulmann Road...
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

City of Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old. They say Sante Ekiss was last seen Friday around 7 PM near the intersection of Niagara Falls Blvd. and Tonawanda Creek Rd. At the time, he was wearing black sweatpants, a black...
TONAWANDA, NY
wesb.com

Gerry Woman Arrested After Silver Creek Car Overdose

A Gerry woman was arrested on drug and weapon charges in Silver Creek on Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Amanda S. Sendall with Criminal Possession Of A Weapon and 3 Counts of Criminal Possession Of A Controlled Substance. The charges stem from the report...
GERRY, NY
2 On Your Side

Lackawanna police investigate early morning homicide

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning on Olcott Street. This is the first homicide to take place in the city in the past couple of years, according to police. Lackawanna Police say that 34-year-old Andre E. Jones was shot while...
nyspnews.com

man from Kenmore was arrested for DWAI

On June 16, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Chandler C. White, 21 of Kenmore, NY for operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to dim high beams. On June 16, 2022, Troopers stopped White on Grand Island Blvd...
KENMORE, NY
nyspnews.com

man from Buffalo arrested for DWI

On June 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Grand Island arrested Andre L. Jones, 37 of Buffalo, NY for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation and headlight violation. On June 17, 2022, Troopers stopped Jones on south main street in the city of Buffalo for a headlight violation....
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Lockport woman charged after crash in Hanover

A Lockport woman is accused of operating her auto while under the influence of alcohol after a crash in the town of Hanover Sunday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. 27-year-old Andreonna Mindoro has been charged with DWI, DWI per se, and following too closely. She will appear in Hanover Town Court on a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIVB

Deadly shooting suspect shot by police; fired at Buffalo officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect in a deadly Buffalo shooting is in the hospital after firing at officers Friday evening. Ferry-Fillmore officers were patrolling when they discovered a man who had been shot several times near Broadway and Sears Street, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. The man...
chautauquatoday.com

Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

