Three Charged for Driving While Suspended in Lacey

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 12,000 acres in size as of Monday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says. The fire is 70% contained. Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire service provided an update on the fire’s containment Monday afternoon. WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire @njdepforestfire is making substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest – Washington,...

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO