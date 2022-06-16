Wyckoff Police Ice Cold When It Comes to Bike Safety This Summer

On Tuesday evening in Midtown Manhattan, a Central Park carriage horse got spooked and took off running in the direction of oncoming traffic, apparently without a driver, for several blocks. The horse, Freddy, ended up sideswiping two vehicles and then got stuck in between them. As the traffic slowed to a halt, drivers began honking their horns, which startled the horse again. Freddy suffered a gash on his left side, and a pedestrian crossing the street also sustained an injury when the horse crashed into them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO