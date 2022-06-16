ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

28-Year-Old Man Shot in Columbus

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place...

sunny95.com

Teen arrested in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS – A 15-year-old is under arrest for a double shooting outside a West Side recreation center last week that left one woman dead and another injured. The boy has been charged with murder and felonious assault in the shooting outside the Glenwood Community Center last Wednesday and was taken to the Franklin County Court of Domestic Relations pending arraignment, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police homicide unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bullet strikes back of seat, hits driver

COLUMBUS Ohio (WCMH) — A woman shot in the back during a road rage attack flagged down Columbus Police on Sunday night asking for help. Two people were in the car driving on I-670 westbound at Neil Avenue at about 8:30 on Sunday evening. A person in another car drove recklessly behind them. The driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Police seeking tips in Hilltop homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a January homicide case. Rashawn Garner, 38, was shot to death in his Hilltop living room on January 5 when someone opened fire into the home in the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three hospitalized, including teen, after Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in the Short North Arts District neighborhood, according to Columbus Police. CPD said that the shooting took place on the 900 block of High Street just before 1 a.m. when two groups of males had an argument […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Shots Fired in Downtown Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Shots were fired in downtown Chillicothe Monday morning just before 6 am. According to Chillicothe Police reports several shots were fired into a structure in the area of 100 Block of Vine Street. Police are currently on the scene and doing an investigation. Detectives are currently on...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police officers responded to the area of Fairwood Avenue and Fairbank Road at approximately 8:57 p.m. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time. Police dispatchers did not know if […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 hospitalized after northeast Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a fire at a northeast Columbus apartment building. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the building in the 2700 block of Stonehenge Drive. Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeff Geitter said one person jumped out of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Two People Will Face Grand Jury for Murder of Pickaway County Man and Girlfriend

VINTON – Two people will appear in front of the Vinton Grand Jury after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critical following a shooting in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Franklinton early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the 500 Block of West Broad Street around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officer found two people suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in west Columbus shooting identified by sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a Thursday shooting in the Franklin Township. Deputies went around 2:12 p.m. to the 400 block of Knob Hill Court East after getting reports of a person shot and laying in the road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

ARRESTED: Local Man Arrested After Attempting To Steal Hundreds From Circleville Walmart

CIRCLEVILLE – A man was arrested on Monday after attempting to flee Circleville Walmart with his pockets full. Accoridng to the Sheriff’s department around noon a known man was seen entering the Walmart on South Court Street. Lost prevention watched the man throughout the store, when he was seen concealing items the sheriff’s department was called. The man then attempted to leave the store through the security gates by pushing one of them open which sounded an alarm. He then proceeded towards the doors where another alarm sounded. Loss prevention confronted the man, and he took off running out the doors where the Sheriff’s department was waiting for him. A short foot chase towards the lawn in the garden before he was captured and arrested.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Woman Charged After Hitting and Dragging Woman 1,500 Feet Under Car

Franklin – A woman was charged with hit skip, and felonious Assault after hitting a woman on purpose after an argument and dragging her down the road. According to Columbus Police, the incident occurred around 2 am on Friday, June 3 on Sullivant and Brehl avenues when the driver of a vehicle hit another woman and then drug her under the car for 1,500 feet.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

