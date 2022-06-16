Woman Robbed And Carjacked in Glen Burnie

Two young men from Pennsylvania were killed when their car overturned in Carroll County, MD early Sunday, June 19, authorities said. Kyler Jace Robinson, 20, was behind the wheel and Wesley Owen Singh, 19, was in the passenger's seat when police found the 2022 Hyundai Kona upside-down on Manchester Road just before 4 a.m., State Police said.

