At about 12:18 am Saturday morning, the Turlock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire at Harbor Freight Tools, 2800 North Tegner Road, Turlock. A Turlock Police officer happened to be patrolling right around the corner and heard the commotion from where he was at, so he made his way over there. When he arrived, he found a recreational vehicle just barely pulled into the parking lot off the street with an active engine fire. Its owner was standing nearby and confirmed that no one else was in it.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO