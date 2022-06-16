ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMS workers responding to more calls during heat wave

By Jessica Guay
 4 days ago

EMS workers responding to more calls during heat wave 02:26

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Local EMS have been busy during the heat wave in the Pittsburgh area.

Ross/West View ambulances have been going out on more calls the last two days as they're seeing an increase in all types of calls because of the unbearable heat.

Ross/West View EMS Assistant Director Greg Porter said on an average day they have about 20 calls but in the last 24 hours, they've had about 30. He said they received three or four calls on Wednesday that were directly related to heat.

"One was dispatched as heat stroke for a worker working on a roof, two were elderly folks working in their yard that were feeling faint," Porter said.

What's even more concerning to Porter: their regular medical calls have increased and are often more severe because of the heat.

"Folks who have problems with shortness of breath are more likely to have severe shortness of breath issues today. In fact, the trucks on calls now are on shortness of breath calls and I'm fairly certain the heat and humidity influences those to be worse. So, while the heat calls might only be three or four, all the other regular medical calls we go to are more severe and increased in numbers," he said.

When the heat index gets higher, the harder their job gets.

"Even healthy folks like the folks working here today, they are on 24-hour shifts -- that heat just beats them down and by noon, 1 o'clock they are already tired and worn out and dehydrated," Porter said.

With the weather being very hot and sticky, Ross/West View EMS workers made sure their ambulances are filled with items to cool a person off, including cool IV fluids, ice packs and water.  Their specialized vehicles are ready to go as well, with cooling tents, water on ice and items to set up cooling stations during significant incidents like fires.

Porter said people who are elderly, on medications or with pre-existing conditions are more susceptible to have a bad reaction to these weather conditions.

"It's more difficult for us to correct those problems where someone has asthma or COPD, we usually give one or two breathing treatments but on a day like today, they may be getting IV steroids or other medications to relax their muscles. Days like today, they are more likely to have to go to the hospital," Porter said.

He said everyone needs to pay attention and be careful because anyone can overheat when it's unbearably hot outside.

"Drink lots of water. If you can avoid being outside, avoid being outside. Stay in cool dark places, and hopefully, we'll get through this by tomorrow," said Porter.

The EMS workers are drinking lots of water and electrolytes and taking advantage of downtime when they can.

Other local EMS companies said they also received some heat-related calls this week.

