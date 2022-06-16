Early voting continues for Lindale runoff election

ATHENS – In a letter signed by both the county and district attorneys for Henderson County, former Caney City Police Chief Charles Gregory is said to be facing a charge of animal cruelty. According to our news partner KETK, the allegation comes from an incident April 8 in which Gregory is alleged to have picked up a stray dog in Trinidad, driven it to Malakoff, and abandoned it. “While investigating this allegation, there is some evidence that tends to show that Chief Gregory made false statements to the officers in the Trinidad Police Department,” said the letter, addressed to the Henderson County Defense Bar. According to the letter, Gregory has a pending misdemeanor charge for cruelty to animals, and a second charge of official oppression was not filed.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO