Lindale, TX

Early voting continues for Lindale runoff election

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

LINDALE — Early voting for the June 25 City of Lindale runoff election continues. Early voting began Monday and continues from...

ktbb.com

ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Flaggers will control traffic. A herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2012 with Tyler Special Crews from SH 31 to the Rusk County line in the north and southbound lanes. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

UT Tyler School of Medicine receives preliminary accreditation

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine has received notification from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) that it has been granted preliminary accreditation. In a news release, officials call the move “a monumental milestone” that will allow the school to begin recruiting its first class. As quoted in the release, UT Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife adds, “By extension, it means opening doors to individuals who seek greater access to health care. It means enhancing our region as a destination point to live, train, work, and contribute to our economic vitality.” Also as quoted in the release, UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun says, “I thank our vice provost, dean and faculty for their expertise in guiding us through this complex process.”
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Bullard woman accused of theft, misapplying funds by a second county

ATHENS — A Bullard woman arrested for financial crimes in early May was arrested again Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, Misty Adair, 46, was arrested for the same charges relating to misapplication of funds and theft of property. However, the warrant for her Friday arrest was issued by Henderson County. Adair’s bond was set on Friday at $5,194.80 per charge. Documents seen by detectives showed Adair had access to the Bullard “Youth for Agriculture” bank account since the organization’s 2019 establishment. According to an affidavit, since the bank account was opened, over $7,000 worth of transactions had been made by Adair for personal expenses.
BULLARD, TX
ktbb.com

Former Caney City police chief facing animal cruelty charge

ATHENS – In a letter signed by both the county and district attorneys for Henderson County, former Caney City Police Chief Charles Gregory is said to be facing a charge of animal cruelty. According to our news partner KETK, the allegation comes from an incident April 8 in which Gregory is alleged to have picked up a stray dog in Trinidad, driven it to Malakoff, and abandoned it. “While investigating this allegation, there is some evidence that tends to show that Chief Gregory made false statements to the officers in the Trinidad Police Department,” said the letter, addressed to the Henderson County Defense Bar. According to the letter, Gregory has a pending misdemeanor charge for cruelty to animals, and a second charge of official oppression was not filed.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

