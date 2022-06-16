ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Rockhill Township, PA

Allentown Road to close week of June 20 for resurfacing operations in West Rockhill Township

Cover picture for the articleAllentown Road is scheduled to close between County Line Road and Ridge Valley Road in West...

MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) are among state highways restricted this week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties under construction activities involving bridge inspections, guiderail repairs, ADA intersection improvements, and other safety activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Medical marijuana dispensary readying to move into decades-old Allentown area pub

A medical marijuana dispensary is readying to move into a building that once housed a decades-old Hanover Township, Lehigh County pub. Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings, which operates 17 Pennsylvania and five New Jersey medical marijuana dispensaries, plans to open this summer in space previously occupied by Chess N Checkers Pub & Restaurant. The pub closed in December 2021 after nearly a quarter-century in business at 1801 Airport Road.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Bucks County Carjacking

WARRINGTON, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Warrington Township Police Department. Zahir Johnson, age 21, is being charged with the robbery of a motor vehicle and related offenses. According to a statement released by the Warrington Township Police Department:. On Monday, June 13th, 2022...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
West Rockhill Township, PA
Rockhill, PA
Pennsylvania Traffic
Allentown, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Mercury

Robbery spree in Montgomery County lands two men in prison

NORRISTOWN — Two Philadelphia men are headed to prison after they were convicted of participating, either individually or together, in a series of armed robberies at commercial establishments in Cheltenham, Springfield and Philadelphia. Isaiah Dykes, 27, of the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
MyChesCo

Man on Oxygen Killed While Smoking a Cigarette, North Coventry Police Say

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police are investigating the death of a man after a medical oxygen generator caught on fire in North Coventry Township on Friday. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, at 08:14 AM, officers were dispatched to a residence on Mt. Zion Avenue for a person who was injured by fire from a medical oxygen generator. Upon arrival, Medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on the scene performing CPR on the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to light a cigarette while wearing a nasal cannula for oxygen, causing an oxygen-induced flame inuring the male victim. The victim was transported to the Pottstown Hospital Tower Health by Goodwill Ambulance.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PA Gaming Control Board approved three fines totaling $32,500

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) Wednesday approved three consent agreements presented by the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel leading to fines for each three entities. CPC Bucks County, doing business as Chickie’s and Pete’s restaurant at Parx Casino in Bensalem, received a fine of $17,500 for overservice of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man found guilty of killing coworker who disappeared in 2013

A 55-year-old Ross Township man was found guilty Friday morning in the killing of his 41-year-old coworker at Allen Organ in Macungie, the defense attorney’s office confirmed. Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington found Michael G. Horvath guilty of criminal homicide and kidnapping, but not guilty of obstruction. Holly...
MACUNGIE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rita's in Warrington hosting a 'Dine and Donate Fundraiser' for family of K9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr.

A "Dine and Donate Fundraiser" will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 1380 Easton Road, Warrington. Rita's will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the family of K9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr. The community is invited to stop by and cool down with a water-ice or just to say hello. "Celebrity Scoopers" will be there from 4 to 7 p.m.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Wanted in Credit Card Theft

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police say they are investigating an alleged theft of a credit card. Two suspects were captured on the video while the alleged stolen card was used to make unlawful purchases. Anyone with information about this crime or these suspects is asked to...
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

AG Shapiro charges 8 City of Philadelphia employees with fraudulently obtaining PUA benefits through the CARES Act

PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Pennsylvania

As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already paying record-high prices for everything. Food, gas, and housing prices are already putting pressure on Pennsylvania citizens and might rise considerably more.

