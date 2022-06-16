Allentown Road to close week of June 20 for resurfacing operations in West Rockhill Township

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police are investigating the death of a man after a medical oxygen generator caught on fire in North Coventry Township on Friday. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, at 08:14 AM, officers were dispatched to a residence on Mt. Zion Avenue for a person who was injured by fire from a medical oxygen generator. Upon arrival, Medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on the scene performing CPR on the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to light a cigarette while wearing a nasal cannula for oxygen, causing an oxygen-induced flame inuring the male victim. The victim was transported to the Pottstown Hospital Tower Health by Goodwill Ambulance.

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO