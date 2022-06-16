Why is “Eshet Chayil” traditionally sung before the Shabbat meal?
stljewishlight.org
4 days ago
“A woman of valor, who can find? Her worth is far beyond rubies…” So begins a 22-verse acrostic poem from the Book of Proverbs. The poem showers praise on an unnamed woman of valor—eshet chayil, in Hebrew—and is sung in some Jewish families on Friday night before the Shabbat meal. In...
