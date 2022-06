A Metropolitan Police officer has pleading guilty to carrying out acts of controlling and coercive behaviour.PC Mathew Cooper, who is attached to Central West Command Unit, was training to be a police officer at the time the offences were committed.He was arrested at his home address on December 9 2020 and when taken to a police station answered no comment to all questions put to him by investigators.He was placed on restricted duties and later charged. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of controlling and coercive behaviour without violence at Aldersgate House nightingdale court on June 20.A second count...

