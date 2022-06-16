New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OLB Tomon Fox
Let's find out some more about an undrafted free agent defender who counts a legendary Giant among his fans.
Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor knows a thing or two about football.
So when "LT" speaks and says that a young prospect is the real deal, well, who's going to argue?
That's the sentiment Taylor expressed about former North Carolina defender Tomon Fox, who ranks third in Tar Heels history with 29.5 career sacks and sixth with 42 career tackles for loss.
“I know he’s hardcore, and not being drafted will make him work harder. He is a solid player from what I’ve seen,” Taylor, himself a UNC product, told the New York Post .
Far be it from us to doubt what the great LT has to say, but let's take a look at the young prospect whose 8.5 sacks last season moved him past Taylor's career total (21) and into third place behind Greg Ellis (32.5) and Julius Peppers (30.5).
