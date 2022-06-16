ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OLB Tomon Fox

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

Let's find out some more about an undrafted free agent defender who counts a legendary Giant among his fans.

Legendary New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor knows a thing or two about football.

So when "LT" speaks and says that a young prospect is the real deal, well, who's going to argue?

That's the sentiment Taylor expressed about former North Carolina defender Tomon Fox, who ranks third in Tar Heels history with 29.5 career sacks and sixth with 42 career tackles for loss.

“I know he’s hardcore, and not being drafted will make him work harder. He is a solid player from what I’ve seen,” Taylor, himself a UNC product, told the New York Post .

Far be it from us to doubt what the great LT has to say, but let's take a look at the young prospect whose 8.5 sacks last season moved him past Taylor's career total (21) and into third place behind Greg Ellis (32.5) and Julius Peppers (30.5).

What He Brings

Fox could be one of the more interesting UDFA additions. He was uber-productive at UNC, a school Joe Schoen seems to love. Fox played six years in college with 3,221 snaps under his belt.

Fox has serious speed-to-power ability. He does an excellent job pressing the tackle's outside shoulder at the top of the arc with exceptional play strength and force. He isn't the bendiest edge, but his bend is sufficient, and he's good with his hands. He's also a good run defender, having posted 97 stops in his career.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y9js_0gD2FSag00

His Contract

Fox, undrafted, signed a three-year contract worth $2.57 million. The deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus, and $10,000 of his first-year salary is guaranteed. If Fox does not make the roster, he will yield a $695,000 savings with $13,333 in dead money hitting the cap this year and the balance of his signing bonus ($6,666) hitting the 2023 cap.

Robert Franklin / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr73B_0gD2FSag00

Roster Projection/Expectations

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Fox sounds very much like a keeper. If he's going to land on the 53-man roster, his primary competition looks like Oshane Ximines and Elerson Smith, who are also fighting for the fourth projected spot at edge rusher behind Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Quincy Roche. If Fox can have a strong camp by parlaying his college production at this level, he could grab that last spot.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

