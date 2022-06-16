ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Young Minnesota Girl Dies After Being Hit By A Car

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - A young girl and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a Twin Cities suburb and the child...

Girl, 3, dies after being hit by driver while on foot in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A 3-year-old girl is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were struck while on foot Wednesday night near the Roseville-St. Paul border.Roseville police say it happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street. The girl and the 47-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition after the crash. On Thursday morning, police said the girl died at the hospital.The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old Roseville woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

