2024 prospects Kentucky has reached out to in the open contact period

L to R: Isaiah Elohim, Karter Knox, Ian Jackson (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Once the clock struck midnight in the eastern time zone flipping the day to June 15th, college coaches were able to make direct contact for the first time with their class of 2024 recruits. It’s a way for basketball recruiting fans to see which players their school is prioritizing and a clear sign of the program’s top targets. Prior to June 15, coaches could only reach out to recruits through parents, coaches, and/or other outside parties, but never directly.

With that being said, let’s take a look at who the Kentucky Wildcats contacted (and offered) within the first 24 hours of the contact period.

Rankings are according to the On3 Consensus.

Who did Kentucky offer on day one?

On the first day of the contact period, UK extended a total of four scholarships in the 2024 class — Tre Johnson (No. 2), Ian Jackson (No. 3), Isaiah Elohim (No. 5), and Karter Knox (No. 10).

The Wildcats made contact with several other prospects. Let’s dive in.

Tre Johnson (SG) – Offer

Ranking: No. 2 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 180-pounds

High school: Lake Highlands (TX)

Position: Shooting Guard

Bio: Playing for Griffin Elite on the EYBL circuit — Daimion Collins’ former grassroots program — the Texas native has deep ties to Kentucky, making the Wildcats an early top contender in his recruitment. The three-level score has earned offers from Baylor — another top option — Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas A&M, and UNLV.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Arizona State, Texas, Gonzaga, Baylor, LSU, SMU, Kansas State, Arkansas, Duke

Ian Jackson (SG) – Offer

Ranking: No. 3 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 170-pounds

High school: Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Position: Shooting Guard

Bio: Arguably the top two-way threat in the class, Jackson is a major early Kentucky target with high interest in the program. He’s a versatile scorer and a terror on defense, making him a clear top-three prospect in 2024. St. John’s, Seton Hall, UCLA, Kansas, Oregon, UConn, and others have also offered Jackson.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Auburn

Isaiah Elohim (SG) – Offer

Ranking: No. 5 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 190-pounds

High school: Sierra Canyon (CA)

Position: Shooting Guard

Bio: A strong, big-bodied guard who plays a physical brand of basketball, Elohim is expected to earn five-star status as a top-10 prospect in the class. The California native has also received offers from Lousiville, Texas, UCLA, Kansas, Arizona, and others.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Missouri, Arizona State, Georgia, Longwood, Arkansas, Duke, Arizona, Baylor, Florida, BYU, Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Gonzaga

Elliot Cadeau (PG) – Interest

Ranking: No. 8 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 175-pounds

High school: Link Academy (MO)

Position: Point Guard

Bio: Explosive and athletic, the New Jersey native is ranked as the top point guard in the junior class. Texas Tech is seen as a potential early leader, as they are his “dream school“, with Cadeau also earning offers from Howard, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oklahoma State, Providence, Seton Hall, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Baylor, UNC, BYU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Howard

Karter Knox (SF) – Offer

Ranking: No. 10 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 180-pounds

High school: Tampa Catholic (FL)

Position: Small Forward

Bio: The brother of former Kentucky wing Kevin Knox, there’s a clear connection here to the Wildcats. He’s a three-level scorer with athleticism and handles, projecting as a two at the next level. Other offers: Louisville, Illinois, Texas, Kansas, LSU, etc.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Texas, Kansas, UCF, Florida State, Ohio State, Kentucky, LSU

Trentyn Flowers (SF) – Interest

Ranking: No. 11 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 180-pounds

High school: Sierra Canyon (CA)

Position: Small Forward

Bio: The versatile wing already possesses a college-ready frame and can score from most areas of the floor. He’s mentioned he would like to play college ball with his high school teammate, Isaiah Elohim who holds a UK offer. Flowers offers include: Michigan, Tennessee, Memphis, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, and others. Has said Duke is his dream school.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Oklahoma, Georgia State, Xavier, UNC, Illinois, Alabama, Louisville, Georgetown, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Longwood, Kansas State, Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Michigan, Kansas, UNLV, UCF, Maryland, Memphis

Jason Asemota (SF) – Interest

Ranking: No. 12 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 190-pounds

High school: Hillcrest Prep (AZ)

Position: Small Forward

Bio: Jason Asemota is trending as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing has beautiful form on his jump shot with a smooth release and confidence off the catch or the bounce. Asemota has improved putting the ball on the floor, and while he can still get into some off-balanced shots, the confidence is improving. Originally from the New England area. Asemota holds offers from the likes of Baylor, Kansas, Oregon, Memphis, Auburn, Ohio State, etc.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Baylor, North Carolina, Seton Hall, Stanford, Arizona State, Maryland, Missouri, UCLA, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, UConn

Ranking: No. 13 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 165-pounds

High school: Archbishop Stepinac

(NY)

Position: Point Guard

Bio: Boogie Fland plays with a New York flair. He has a good handle and is able to shoot the ball from each level. He has deep range off the bounce and will pull up if you give him an inch. He sees the floor well but seems to be most confident when he is looking for his shot first. The confidence is sky-high and the skill set is obvious. Fland’s offer list includes: UConn, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Maryland, etc.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Virginia Tech, Oregon, UConn, Duke, BYU, LSU, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, TCU, Georgetown, St. John’s, Providence, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn, Indiana

Jamari Phillips (SG) – Interest

Ranking: No. 17 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 170-pounds

High school: Modesto Christian (CA)

Position: Shooting Guard

Bio: A top-20 prospect in the class, Phillips holds early scholarship offers from the likes of Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, LSU, Illinois, Kansas, Texas Tech and USC, among others. A score-first standout, he’s also emerging as a solid passer and playmaker. Has said UCLA is his dream school.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Michigan, North Carolina, Missouri, Gonzaga, BYU, Kentucky, Arizona, Oregon, Cal, Arizona State

Somto Cyril (C) – Interest

Ranking: No. 19 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-11, 240-pounds

High school: Hamilton Heights (TN)

Position: Center

Bio: Cyril’s interest in Kentucky is known at this point, with the physical center visiting Lexington back in October of 2021, followed by an in-person visit from John Calipari in November. Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others have extended early offers.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, BYU, Longwood

Amier Ali (SF) – Interest

Ranking: No. 24 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 175-pounds

High school: Montverde Academy (FL)

Position: Small Forward

Bio: A versatile scorer with endless range, Ali is capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. He’s earned early offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Michigan, Missouri, Texas, SMU, Louisville, Tennessee, BYU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Florida State, UCF, Maryland, Ohio State, TCU, Oregon

Ranking: No. 25 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 180-pounds

High school: McEachern (GA)

Position: Power Forward

Bio: Bailey has long been sought after by the likes of SEC schools such as Auburn and Tennessee. He’s a versatile forward who can bring the ball up the floor and is quick on his feet.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Appalachian State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oregon

Jahki Howard (SF) – Interest

Ranking: No. 26 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 175-pounds

High school: Donda Academy (CA)

Position: Small Forward

Bio: Howard is a long, bouncy wing with upside. The Georgia native has the athleticism and tools to be one of the best in his class if he puts it all together. He will need to sharpen his overall skillset and improve his motor, as he currently makes the most impact on his athleticism alone. Howard boasts offers from Auburn, Kansas, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, among others.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Kansas, Indiana, Auburn, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona State, NC State, Marquette

Jase Richardson (PG) – Interest

Ranking: No. 29 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 160-pounds

High school: Bishop Gorman (NV)

Position: Point Guard

Bio: Jace is the son of former Michigan State star and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Richardson. Stanford and Arkansas have both offered within the last 24 hours. UNLV, Washington, ASU, Michigan State, Florida, and others have offered. Has said Florida is his dream school.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Stanford, Texas Tech, Duke, BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, Alabama, Cal, USC

Dink Pate (SG) – Interest

Ranking: No. 35 overall

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 180-pounds

High school: Pinkston (TX)

Position: Shooting Guard

Bio: A consensus four-star prospect, Pate holds 15 offers, highlighted by Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, LSU, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: UCLA, Kansas State, Lamar, Texas, Longwood, New Mexico State, UTSA, Mizzou, Tulsa, Arizona State, LSU, Baylor, Tarleton, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Houston, Oregon, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Boise State, SMU

Yves Missi (C) – Interest

Ranking: Unranked

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 210-pounds

High school: West Nottingham Academy (MD)

Position: Center

Bio: Missi told On3 last week that he’s currently hearing the most from Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana, also holding offers from Baylor, St. John’s, Syracuse and UCLA. He earned On3’s Most Outstanding Player honors at Pangos following an impressive week out in Las Vegas. His stock is soaring, and Kentucky reaching out to express early interest wouldn’t be a surprise.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Harvard, Missouri, Baylor, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Ohio State, Wake Forest, UCLA, Stanford, Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Longwood, Oklahoma, Indiana, Seton Hall

Tahaad Pettiford (PG) – Interest

Ranking: Unranked

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 160-pounds

High school: Hudson Catholic (NJ)

Position: Point Guard

Bio: Pettiford was one of the top performers at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month. He’s not currently ranked by the On3 Consensus but will receive a considerable spike in the coming updates. Tennessee offered him just a few hours before UK made contact. Maryland and UCLA have previously offered during the spring.

Other schools that reached out on 6/15: Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Providence, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Maryland, St. John’s, Seton Hall, UCLA, Missouri, BYU, Rutgers

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim contributed to this report.