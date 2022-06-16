ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, West Virginia set to clash in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Justin Hokanson about 6 hours
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XBTo_0gD2BI9U00
Jaylin Williams (Photo by Erik Rank/Auburn Live)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2022 Challenge will be a part of the 2023 event.

Auburn will travel to West Virginia for the Tigers’ fifth all-time meeting with the Mountaineers. This will be the program’s second-ever road trip to Morgantown, next to a 59-58 victory on Dec. 29, 1984. Both teams last met in Birmingham in 2007.

The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games on January 29, 2022. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the Challenge. The SEC has lost the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

This will be the eighth year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last eight events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

This adds on to a busy travel schedule for Auburn already set. The Tigers will travel to Israel for a foreign tour, then travel to Cancun, Mexico for a non-conference tournament, along with Los Angeles, California (USC) and Seattle, Washington (Washington), along with Morgantown.

Comments / 0

 

