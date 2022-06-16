Petco Moves Into Rural Markets with Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply Stores

Users can simplify water changes with Zoo Med Laboratories’ Terra Pump aquatic habitat drain pump. The powerful motor will drain most habitats in under five minutes, and will refill with the same speed. The pump is engineered with side-mounting suction cups at the intake line, so users can secure the device to the glass and have it auto shut off once they have drained to the desired level. When it is time to refill the habitat, users can avoid multiple trips with heavy buckets by placing the pump in a bucket of clean water and have it effortlessly refill the habitat. The pump has 5 ft. max head, which means it’s powerful enough to deliver water into the habitat 5 ft. above the reservoir it is pumping from. It works with freshwater or marine aquariums, paludariums and turtle tanks.

18 HOURS AGO