#SmallBusinessShoutout: 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo June 25th & 26th

By Producer Mondo
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

On this week's #SmallBusinessShoutout, we highlight the 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo June 25th & 26th

The 7th Annual Delicious Little Tokyo celebrate the rich culinary history and culture of the historic neighborhood. You can sip and snack your way through one of Los Angeles’ most iconic foodie neighborhoods while discovering Little Tokyo’s most beloved restaurants and businesses. The immersive, two-day event presents new ways to indulge in authentic culinary experiences with hands-on workshops, free activities and giveaways, and three delicious self-guided foodie walking tours

We are joined by Kristin Fukushima, Managing Director of Little Tokyo Community Council, to tell us all about Foodie Tours, Workshops, and much more

For full event schedule and to purchase tickets visit LittleTokyoLA.org/Delicious with proceeds benefit the Little Tokyo Community Council

KFI AM 640

