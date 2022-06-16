Langer's Deli Turns 75, Celebrates With 50% Off Discount

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Iconic Los Angeles restaurant Langer's Deli will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday with 50% discounts.

Langer's Deli was founded in 1947 and is renowned for its pastrami sandwich, particularly the famed #19. Owners Norm and Jeannette Langer say the deli has sold more than 20 million pounds of pastrami.

The family-owned 135-seat delicatessen at 704 S. Alvarado St. will mark its diamond jubilee anniversary by rewarding its dine-in customers with half-off prices between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a limit of one sandwich per customer.