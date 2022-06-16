ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Baseball Commissioner Manfred: A's, Rays need new ballpark deals soon

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRnSN_0gD24Piz00

OAKLAND — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the strong possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck.

The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. The A's have proposed a new ballpark at Howard Terminal and are working with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to gain the necessary approvals.

"There is really significant activity in Oakland. The political process has moved along significantly," Manfred said Thursday during a news conference following an owners meeting . "I met with Mayor Schaaf last week. She has done a really good job at moving the process forward in Oakland. But as you all know, California political processes are their own sort of animal. There's work to do on the Oakland side. I think the A's prudently have continued to pursue the Las Vegas alternative. We like Las Vegas as a market. Again, it's in the same category as Tampa. We need a solution in both those markets and the time has come for that solution."

Manfred also weighed in on the Rays ongoing stadium situation.

"There is urgency with respect to Tampa," Manfred said . "There needs to be a resolution in the Tampa Bay region for the Rays."

Tampa Bay's lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season. The Rays said in January that MLB had rejected the team's plan to split its season between Florida and Montreal.

"Obviously, the end of that lease is a hard deadline, but you need to take into account that stadiums take a little bit of time to build, right?" Manfred said. "So we are getting to the point where wherever it is in the region that has an interest in having 162 baseball games, they need to get to it, get with the club — I know the Rays are anxious to get something done — and see if a deal can be made."

Asked whether he was considering relocation, Manfred responded: "Right now, I'm focused on Tampa," putting emphasis on "right now" and later adding he was referring to the region, not the specific side of the bay. "I think a great man once said, all good things must end at some point. And but right now we're focused on Tampa."

Oakland has averaged a major league-low of 8,283 fans this season and the Rays are 25th at 13,740, also ahead of Miami, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Royals top A's 5-1

OAKLAND (AP) -- Daniel Lynch had a career-high 10 strikeouts in five innings to win for the first time in nearly two months, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Friday night in a matchup of teams with the two worst records in the major leagues.Salvador Perez doubled and homered for the Royals. Whit Merrifield added three hits while Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor each had two to send the plummeting A's to their 21st loss in their last 24 home games.The Royals (22-41) began the day percentage points ahead of the A's, who fell...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The San Francisco Giants don't overwhelm with their bats. Or their pitching. Or their defense. Their margin of error isn't quite as wide as the two rivals they are trying to chase down in the loaded NL West.That's fine with manager Gabe Kapler, who is happy to play the matchups, substitute freely and rely on a fair amount of grit and veteran leadership to hang around in one of the hottest races in baseball.Brandon Crawford delivered a pair of late RBIs and the Giants took advantage of a shaky performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen to rally for a 7-5 win...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suwinski 9th-inning homer lifts Bucs over Giants

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3, walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.The rookie drove a slider from side-arming Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks."I was just like, 'No way, man. No way that's going,'" Suwinski said. "That guy is hard to hit off of. Coming from that low under there, it's not an easy at bat."Pirates manager Derek...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Oakland, FL
State
California State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
Florida Government
CBS Minnesota

Turner doesn't play in MLS finale as Revs top Minnesota 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Matt Turner sat the bench for his final game with the New England Revolution before his transfer to Arsenal, a 2-1 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.The 27-year-old, the leading contender to start for the United States in the World Cup, signed with New England in 2016 after he was overlooked in the Major League Soccer draft.He spent two years on loan to lower-tier Richmond, became New England's starter in 2018 and was voted MLS goalkeeper of the year in 2021. He agreed in February to join Arsenal when the summer transfer window opens."There's definitely a lot of emotion,"...
MLS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy