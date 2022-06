Web 3.0 is, as the name suggests, the upcoming third iteration of the internet, which will enable faster and more streamlined processing. Web 3.0 will also intrinsically change the way apps and websites process information, mimicking humans to make human-web-app interactions more organic. This organic interaction will result from enhancements enabled by the power of technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning (ML), and Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT).

