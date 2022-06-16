First Alert Weather: Tornado watch issued for Laurels; severe t-storm watch in Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/16) 03:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh area, and goes until 9 p.m.

Also, a tornado watch has been issued for the Laurels until 11 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Mercer, Venango and Forest counties until 4:45 p.m.

We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather, which is a 3 out of 5 of the scale.

A tornado watch is in effect for the Laurels until 11 p.m. Thursday. KDKA Weather Center

Stay weather aware if you'll be outside Thursday and download the free CBS Pittsburgh app. This is the highest risk we've been in for a while, with damaging winds being the biggest threat, golf-ball-sized hail is possible, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. There will be heavy downpours, so flash flooding could occur near streams and creeks, but the chance is low.

Highs Thursday are back around 90 today, and feeling near 100 with dew points in the mid to upper 70s once again. It's not Heat Advisory criteria, which requires the heat index value to be at at least 100 degrees.

Once the storms wrap up between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., we'll be dry through the next few days. Relief from the heat and humidity begins Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. KDKA Weather Center

Saturday and Sunday will be the coolest days and even below normal with highs in the low to mid 70s, with plenty off sunshine for Juneteenth celebrations and Father's Day.

Next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 90-degree weather and humidity return. The next storm chance holds off until late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

