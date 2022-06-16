Suns Prospect Marcus Weathers Speaks Highly of Workout in Phoenix

The Suns worked out SMU's Marcus Weathers, as he had great things to say about Phoenix.

We're just a week away from the 2022 NBA Draft, and the Phoenix Suns continue to do their homework despite not having any picks in the process:

Up to this point, the Suns have worked out the following prospects:

List of NBA Draft Eligible Players Phoenix Has Worked Out

Jaylin Williams, PF, Arkansas

Lester Quinones, SG, Memphis

Collin Gillespie, PG, Villanova

Izaiah Brockington, SG, Iowa State

Jermaine Samuels, SF, Villanova

Lucas Williamson, SG, Loyola Chicago

Also on that list is SMU forward Marcus Weathers after he worked out with the Suns on Sunday. The Arizona Republic 's Duane Rankin was able to speak with Weathers and unveiled he thoroughly enjoyed his short time in Phoenix with the team.

SMU F Marcus Weathers Speaks on Suns Workout

“It went great,” Weathers said to Rankin. “I thought the group was great. I really appreciated the Suns looking at a guy like me and bringing me in.”

Weathers is a 6-foot-5, 215 pound forward that is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 honoree. Last season for the Mustangs, he played all 33 games and averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1,8 assists per contest on 50.7% shooting.

“It was a lot of full court,” said Weathers. “They had us get up and down. Put us in a lot of different situations. Especially playing 3-on-3. We did late game situational stuff. We played a lot.”

Marcus Weathers Creates His Own Suns Ties

When asked who he models his game after, Weathers pointed to former Suns forward P.J. Tucker and current Phoenix player Torrey Craig.

“(Tucker) is a 6-5 guy, he guards multiple positions, he’s just willing to do whatever it takes,” Weathers said to Rankin. “Just guys like those I’ve always looked at just because of their stories and where they came from and some of them weren’t so pumped out when coming out of college and they were just able to build an NBA career.”

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson co-signed on the assessment.

"I can (see) Marcus following a similar route," Sampson said. "They're similar personalities. They're tough, they're strong. Marcus is probably a better shooter than P.J. at this point in their careers. P.J. evolved into a three-point shooter whereas Marcus can make one right now."

Coach Believes Weathers Fits Great in Phoenix

Weathers' coach at SMU Tim Jankovich believes the Suns would be a great fit.

“He’s one of those guys who will fit wherever because he’s a team guy, first of all,” Jankovich said. “Automatically, he wants to be on a real team. Phoenix, watching them play, is one of the most real teams in the league, to me. The way they play, how unselfish, the ball movement. So, from that standpoint, he’s a perfect fit. They play pretty pure, and he has all the talents that need to fit into that.”

Also, in the article Rankin published, he dove deeper into Weathers' season at SMU with his mother passing away and what it meant to him. If you have some time, it was a really touching read .

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Are the Spurs a Destination for Deandre Ayton?

Former Phoenix Suns Employee Slams Organization in Resignation Letter

Suns Hiring Patrick Mutombo as Assistant Coach

Deandre Ayton Getting Closer to Sign-And-Trade Per Report

Multiple Suns Cameo in Netflix Movie

Suns Workout Two More NBA Draft Prospects

Arizona Diamondbacks to Honor Mikal Bridges After Losing Twitter Bet

Where Deandre Ayton SHOULDN'T Go in Free Agency

Cam Johnson: Expected Salary, Future Role With Suns Discussed