Midnite Bagel’s first storefront café opened on June 1 in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset, where people lined up along Irving Street to try out the new neighborhood bagelry. Midnite’s Nick Beitcher started making bagels as a pop-up project while he was the head bread baker at Tartine. We wrote about the opening of his wholesale factory in the Dogpatch neighborhood at the end of last year, and how he was waiting for the right space to open a retail business.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO