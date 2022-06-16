ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady: “I think I’m part crazy.”

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

Tom Brady went on the Dan Patrick Show and discussed his decision to come out of retirement and transitioning to the broadcast booth once his career is indeed over.

Tom Brady joined Dan Patrick on his show on Peacock to discuss a number of topics including why he decided to un-retire and his transition to the broadcast booth once he does indeed decide to end his NFL career and enter retirement.

Brady has always stated that his competitiveness was a driving factor in his success as well as his retirement, but you can clearly tell that the 'goat' is starting to realize he is reaching the end of his career. He talks about seeing guys like Aaron Donald who are "beasts" and it makes him think maybe he should have stayed retired, but it's ultimately that competitiveness that continues to drive him.

Brady ends the portion of him un-retiring by saying, "I have the appetite to compete, but it will be gone soon no doubt about it," further stressing the point that his retirement will come sooner rather than later.

During his brief retirement, Tom Brady noted that he had the chance to explore different options for what he could be involved in once he does retire from football. Recently, it was announced that one of those things would be Brady maintaining his connection with the game by entering the broadcast booth when he signed a staggering 10-year/$375 million deal to be FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst.

Brady has always been involved deeply in the game and is perhaps one of the smartest minds ever when it comes to football. He has been in the production booth since he was drafted into the league and sees this as an opportunity to remain involved in football to the highest extent as it will demand that he do his research for not only one team, but two.

This will keep Brady's hunger for competitiveness to a certain extent as he will want to do as much as he can to make sure that his crew is the best out there. Brady also commented on all of his past mentors and coaches who have taught him along the way, saying he would not be in the position he is today without their knowledge and expertise.

Unlike Drew Brees, who after retirement went on to be in the studio, Brady will be in touch with the gameday festivities that occur on Sundays. This is perhaps a huge factor in why he decided to join the broadcast booth. Brady loves to play in a team atmosphere and has on numerous occasions given shoutouts to his teammates over the years. He has even mentioned his love for the locker room and guys in it as part of the draw that brought him back.

With everything lining up that would fit in line for Brady it was a no-brainer for him to jump into the booth following his NFL career.

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

