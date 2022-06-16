Lakers: LeBron James Calls Out Any and All Anthony Davis Haters

LeBron James responded to all of the negative Anthony Davis publicity over the last week.

Anthony Davis has been more top-of-mind for Lakers fans lately and it's not for a good reason. In a recent video, Davis admitted that he hadn't shot a basketball in months. Which, isn't exactly what Lakers fans wanted to hear especially after Davis missed 42 games this year due to injury.

AD's surprising admission even led to he and his practice habits being featured on some of the top sports shows during the NBA Finals. Stephen A. and Skip Bayless, two of the loudest voices in sports media, both crushed him (to nobody's surprise).

LeBron James certainly took notice. James took to Instagram to defend his teammate with an impressive highlight real of his superstar teammate and called out all of the doubters.

"Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm [sic] due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!

LeBron's support is definitely noteworthy, but it's also something any high profile teammate should do. Not to mention, a teammate you essentially hand-picked as your running mate.

When Davis is right, which has been a rare occurrence the last two regular seasons, the Lakers have proven that they can play at a championship level. LeBron, the Lakers front office, and new head coach Darvin Ham are definitely banking on AD playing close to a full season for the first time since his 2017-2018 in New Orleans.