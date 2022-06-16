ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: LeBron James Calls Out Any and All Anthony Davis Haters

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWQdB_0gD1wnZT00

LeBron James responded to all of the negative Anthony Davis publicity over the last week.

Anthony Davis has been more top-of-mind for Lakers fans lately and it's not for a good reason. In a recent video, Davis admitted that he hadn't shot a basketball in months. Which, isn't exactly what Lakers fans wanted to hear especially after Davis missed 42 games this year due to injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

AD's surprising admission even led to he and his practice habits being featured on some of the top sports shows during the NBA Finals. Stephen A. and Skip Bayless, two of the loudest voices in sports media, both crushed him (to nobody's surprise).

LeBron James certainly took notice. James took to Instagram to defend his teammate with an impressive highlight real of his superstar teammate and called out all of the doubters.

"Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm [sic] due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!

View the original article to see embedded media.

LeBron's support is definitely noteworthy, but it's also something any high profile teammate should do. Not to mention, a teammate you essentially hand-picked as your running mate.

When Davis is right, which has been a rare occurrence the last two regular seasons, the Lakers have proven that they can play at a championship level. LeBron, the Lakers front office, and new head coach Darvin Ham are definitely banking on AD playing close to a full season for the first time since his 2017-2018 in New Orleans.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension

Andrew Wiggins did not only win the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors this season, but he also pocketed a cool $31.2 million in salary. He’s set for an even bigger payday in 2022-23, with his current deal set at $33.6 million for the upcoming season. Wiggins, however, will be entering the final year […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ honest response to how much money he wants for an extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Darvin Ham
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham’s next target as Lakers assistant won’t please Kevin Durant

The Los Angeles Lakers are ramping up their hiring process to complete Darvin Ham’s coaching staff. After hiring LeBron James’ former coach in Chris Jent, they are now reportedly eyeing Jordan Ott for assistant coach. Ott is actually an assistant coach for the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets, so it will be interesting to see if […] The post LeBron James, Darvin Ham’s next target as Lakers assistant won’t please Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers looking at Bradley Beal to form new Big 3 with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers understand something needs to change following their 2021-2022 disastrous season. But making changes after trading most of their assets away for Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis is no easy task. Nonetheless, LA will make an attempt to be active on the trade market this offseason. NBA podcaster Kevin O’Connor recently reported […] The post Lakers looking at Bradley Beal to form new Big 3 with LeBron James, Anthony Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy