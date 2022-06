For Stacy Lightfoot, Juneteenth has multiple levels of meaning, not just for herself but for the United States as a whole. “I think it brings more light to the entire country about the importance of what emancipation is and what freedom is and what independence is,” said Lightfoot, vice chancellor for diversity and engagement at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO