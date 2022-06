Megan Aber is a Studio Art major from Bloomington, Minnesota. In the future, Megan wants to become an art handler and own her own gallery. Professor Kristen Lowe had the following to say about Megan, “Megan Aber was born to be an artist. It was clear from the beginning in the first class she enrolled with me. Making things is how Megan processes the world around her, on both an emotional and intellectual level. She is deeply committed to incorporating the business aspects of art with personal production and has a lot of perseverance.”

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO