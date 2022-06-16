Farley Woman Arrested For Possession of Drugs

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO