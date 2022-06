VALORANT Redditors attempt to solve the smurfing problem by suggesting adding SMS verification to accounts to play competitive. Riot Games has tried to combat its smurfing problems in VALORANT over the years with different solutions. They have adjusted the gains and losses from 5-stacks while requiring new accounts to grind to level 20 before getting to play competitive. Even still, problems with smurfs or people who purposefully try to throw games to get a certain rank are still rampant in VALORANT.

