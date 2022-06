WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary M. Hall, 60, of Watertown passed away Friday morning, June 17, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Mary was born July 19, 1961 in Watertown, daughter of Peter S. and Ruth E. Heath Doroha, Sr. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and Upstate Medical Center School of Nursing. On September 4, 2011 she married Gary W. Hall in Dexter. She was a Registered Nurse at Samaritan Medical Center for 40 years and Mary enjoyed camping in Cape Vincent.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO