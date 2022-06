A new Riot Games cinematic showcasing Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands has tapped into the cuteness of the isles via a scuffle between Pengu and Chibi Yasuo. Dragons took over TFT with the release of Set Seven on June 8, creating a competitive and flexible meta that is enjoyable to play over and over again. The seventh set features a total of seven dragons, of which several are new to the League universe. To celebrate the launch and hone in on a cuter side of the Dragonlands isles, Riot released a new TFT Set Seven cinematic today via Twitter featuring Pengu, Chibi Yasuo, Shyvana, and Daeja.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO