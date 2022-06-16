ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Freeport Man Pleads Not Guilty In Killing In Dubuque

By Mark Evenstad
 4 days ago

A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 30...

Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Southwest Wisconsin Man Drowns on Pecatonica River

Authorities say a Southwest Wisconsin man drowned in a river in Lafayette County Saturday morning. A release says 80 year old John Michael Flanagan of Argyle, was found in the Pecatonica River around 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street in Argyle. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff’s department investigated the incident with the Argyle Police Department and Lafayette County Coroner’s Office. Authorities determined that no foul play was suspected.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
Police investigate murder of 23-year-old Freeport man

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say they are investigating the murder of Daquaveon Jackson, 23, who was shot to death on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to Freeport Memorial Hospital at 10 p.m. Saturday after Jackson had been admitted for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Police learned the shooting […]
FREEPORT, IL
One injured in Cedar County crash

TIPTON — The Iowa State Patrol reports a personal-injury crash that occurred June 16 on State Highway 38 and county road F44 outside of Tipton. According to a news statement, at about 8:40 a.m., a 2017 International box truck driven by Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Ill., attempted to pass a 2004 Chevrolet TBZ driven by Joyce Hennings of Tipton. The box truck did not clear the other vehicle and moved into the vehicle’s lane, the report said.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
MPD: Two men arrested, two guns seized after fight at Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two people Sunday following a fight a Demetral Park. Officers were sent to the park just before 6:15 p.m. Several families were gathered at the park, and a fight had broken out. During the incident, several people reportedly displayed firearms, however, police said...
MADISON, WI
Town of Argyle man found dead in Pecatonica river

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of an 80-year-old man from Lafayette County was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday morning. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center responded to a call of a body in the river Saturday morning. Authorities have identifed the man as John Michael Flanagan. His body was found in the water near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street.
ARGYLE, WI
Fatal Shooting In Amboy Involves Married Couple

A young life taken in a shooting in Amboy. Deputies were called just before 9 Sunday morning to Kellen Drive for a neighbor asking for help. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Emma Hicks with an apparent injury. She was taken to OSF in Rockford. Deputies went on to find 21-year-old...
AMBOY, IL
Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA
Public Safety
Southwest Wisconsin Man Is Suspect in Burglaries in Iowa

A man from Grant County was arrested Thursday after authorities said they believe he was involved in a pair of burglaries in Bellevue, Iowa earlier this week. Jeffery Campbell of Harrison Township was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. According to a release from the Bellevue Police Department, Campbell is a suspect in two alleged burglaries that happened in Bellevue on Monday. Bellevue police served a search warrant at Campbell’s residence on Thursday along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Campbell was being held Thursday in the Grant County Jail and charges were pending in Iowa.
BELLEVUE, IA
Rockford Scanner™: Police Conduct A Traffic Stop, Arrest A Suspect That Had A Loaded Shotgun With a Defaced Serial Number

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of S. New Towne Drive. The passenger, Demarice Smith-Brown, had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken into. custody without incident. During the investigation, officers were able to locate and...
ROCKFORD, IL
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
DUBUQUE, IA
Lena woman cited after crashing UTV with five children onboard

NORA, Ill. (WIFR) - 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena faces two citations after she allegedly crashed her UTV with five juveniles on board leaving one of them with injuries. The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, June 17 when deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Williams Road 1/4 mile south of W. Clinton Street in rural Nora for a traffic accident with injuries. On the scene, deputies learned that Lawson was operating a blue 2016 Polaris Ranger southbound on N. Williams Road.
LENA, IL
Uncle gets 10 years in nephew’s slaying, was ‘model inmate’ in jail

On Friday, an uncle convicted in the slaying of his nephew in Riverdale in 2019 was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison. According to court documents, 54-year-old Brian Duque was ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Coralville, into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections. Duque is to serve 10 years in prison with credit for time served, documents say.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area near a family member’s home later that day with his phone and wallet still inside. Crews searched the Little Wolf River to try to find his body. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release he had been...
ROYALTON, WI

