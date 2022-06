I've spent a good amount of time with a preview build of Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas over the past week. I've fought hordes of enemies, managed my kingdom, courted a companion or two, and raised heirs resulting from those courtships. On the surface, the game has all the hallmarks of a typical mobile RPG: multiple currencies, menus upon menus, and rudimentary auto-battling gameplay with the occasional tap to activate a character's ultimate attack. Start to dig below the surface, however, and you'll find…nothing, because that's as far as the game goes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO