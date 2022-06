PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Ronald Charles Markoff passed away on June 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in Providence on March 25, 1949, the son of the late Florence (Shapiro) and Henry W. Markoff. He was a lifetime resident of Providence who often recounted fond memories of growing up on Burlington Street in the home designed by his father, a renowned local architect. He was a gracious host and eager tour guide for out-of-town guests, quick to share how Providence, built on seven hills, was just as esteemed as Rome.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO