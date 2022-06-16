Post Malone Reveals He Writes Most of His Lyrics While Pooping

Life can offer twists and turns. But a commitment to goals can stabilize everything. Big Boss Vette wanted to be a rapper ever since she was a child and covered popular hip-hop songs at the time on Facebook to start her path. After she went viral in 2015 for making her own version of Dej Loaf's "Try Me," she began to get booked for shows and taken seriously as an artist, only to face a life-changing experience in 2016. Nowadays, the St. Louis native is a Republic Records signee, currently riding high off of her single "Snatched." The song is on the way to 3 million views on YouTube, despite only being on there for two months. Between it's success on TikTok and YouTube, the bounce music-influenced track is raising Vette to a new level. And she's taking it all in stride.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO