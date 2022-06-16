ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Reveals He Writes Most of His Lyrics While Pooping

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 4 days ago
Post Malone has shared some interesting things about himself during the press run for his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The "Wow" rhymer recently revealed another surprising fact, which includes that most of his lyrics come from a smelly place. On Monday (June 13), The Howard Stern Show released...

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

