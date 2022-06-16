ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

KRATE Container Park Hosts Grand Opening At The Grove

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately two years after unveiling plans for what would become a virtually impossible dream, the Grove at Wesley Chapel celebrated the official grand opening of KRATE, an innovative outdoor container park featuring 46 unique restaurant and retail concepts operated by mainly homegrown entrepreneurs, on June 4. The project overcame...

